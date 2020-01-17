Friday, January 17, 2020 - Social media has been awash with rumours that Dj Evolve, the young man who was shot by Babu Owino at B-Club, is dead.





However, his close friend has denied claims that he succumbed to the gunshot wound after he was admitted in ICU.





Capital FM producer, Joe Muchiri, who is a close friend to the victim, has confirmed that he is still alive.





According to Joe, no major organs were affected after the rogue MP shot the young DJ in the neck.





Joe spoke to a doctor who is attending to the victim and he confirmed that his brain is functioning and the spine is okay.





The victim is set to undergo another surgery at night.





“He is still alive, luckily no major organs are affected due to the bleeding. His brain is functioning and his spine is okay. He will be going for surgery at night.” Joe posted on twitter, trashing social media reports that the victim is dead.





Here is the video of DJ Evolve in hospital