Thursday January 16, 2020 - Football Kenya Federation's top brass has responded to reports that ex-footballer-cum-politician, Mcdonald Mariga, will be vying for the top seat in the upcoming federation elections.





This follows reports on social media that Mariga will battle it out for the Presidency against incumbent, Nick Mwendwa.





In a statement to Kenyans, FKF Chief Executive, Barry Otieno, explained that Mariga's candidature cannot be confirmed at this time because there is no elections board in place to receive his application.





"By regulation, Mariga would formally inform the yet to be constituted electoral board of his interest to vie for the FKF presidency.”





"As such, we have not and are not supposed to receive any documentation from any FKF presidential hopeful," Otieno stated.





Mariga’s father, Noah Wanyama, also weighed in on the matter, claiming that the football star will not vie for the seat.





“For starters, Mariga is currently out of the country.”





“In any case, he would have told me of his intentions or seek advice.”





“That means this story on social media can only be fiction.”





"It is a huge decision to make for anybody and I believe Mariga is an open person who would consult widely," Wanyama is quoted.



