Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Naivas Supermarket is on the spot after a customer nearly lost his life.





The customer consumed poisoned food bought from one of its branches.





Stephen Kamau bought chicken and yoghurt from the supermarket’s Capital Centre Branch and developed complications after consuming them.





The man had severe diarrhoea that saw him admitted at The Mater Hospital.





After he was discharged from hospital, he tried to reach out to the supermarket’s management but his efforts bore no fruits.





The staff based at the head office at Industrial Area has been taking him for a ride.

They have even blocked his calls.





Is Naivas poisoning innocent Kenyans?





Read the victim’s post and be careful when shopping for food there.