Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - An employee of Kenya Airways has complained over how the national carrier is ignoring the coronavirus scourge even forcing employees to wash planes from china without the required safety gear.





Here is what one employee wrote.





Good evening





We are all scared and angry!





Everyone who was handling KQ887 is now in a state of shock.





Imagine no one has contacted us about the coronavirus case.





We cleaned the aircraft without basic safety gear and up to now, no one has bothered to tell us anything.





The next flight will be at 6 am.





How greedy can an organisation be to the point of putting the lives of all Kenyans at risk?





Most of the aircraft groomers are low-income earners and live in informal settlements.





Do they understand the havoc this will cause once one of them gets infected?





How comes the Ebola outbreak the flights were cancelled.





Please….. We need a ban on all flights from China before we die like flies.



