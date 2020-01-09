Thursday January 9, 2020 - The Head of the Political Department at the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi, Dr Tohid Afzali, has for the first spoken about the ongoing war between United States and Iran over last week’s assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.





On Tuesday, Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq, although no American was reported dead.





The 22 short range missiles were fired from Iran in order to revenge the death of the five star general.

Speaking over the looming Armageddon, Afzali said Iran has no beef with Kenya and the two countries have been good friends since 1979.





“In our history, we have had very nice friendly and diplomatic relations of more than fifty years with Kenya."



"This kind of situation cannot overshadow Iran-Kenya relations,” Afzali said.





Iran was one of the biggest exporters of Kenyan coffee until US imposed sanctions on Tehran in 2017.





According to the official, Iran's only target remains the US military, adding that members of the public are not party to the crisis.





The Kenyan DAILY POST