Tuesday, January 7, 2020- Sauti Sol vocalist Bien Baraza’s sexy girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, has caused a stir on social media after she posed topless.





The choreographer extraordinaire turned radio host, stripped bare and shared the photo on Instagram with the caption:





“I’m starting this year stripped bare. A new year. New challenges.





"New achievements. New decade. #love #unity # freedom #peace .





The post elicited mixed reactions, with a section of her fans loving what they saw while others expressed disapproval.





She however did not hold back and told off those who tried to poke their noses in her business.





Bien and Chiki have been engaged for almost one year after dating for over five years.





See the photo and reaction below.











