Friday, January 24, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto was not amused when asked to comment on reports that his working relationship with President Uhuru is strained.





During Jubilee’s first term and in the run-up to the 2017 elections, Uhuru and Ruto were inseparable.





They often walked hand in hand and even wore matching outfits to public functions.





However, that seems to have changed and they are rarely seen together which has led Kenyans to speculate that their ‘bromance’ is over.

When asked about his working relationship with Uhuru during an interview on NTV, Ruto hit back saying:





“I have heard many stories, and I have read many headlines – the marriage has died, bromance, and love."



"My friend, Uhuru Kenyatta is married to Margaret, and I am married to Rachael,” said Ruto.





“We were elected by the people of Kenya to do a job."



"Uhuru Kenyatta as president, me as his assistant."



"What you should be asking me is, ‘are you delivering on the job you were given by Kenyans?” he added.





Ruto and Uhuru have been reading from different scripts as far as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is concerned with the President supporting it while the DP has been going around the country trashing the initiative.





Watch the video below courtesy of NTV.