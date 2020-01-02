Thursday, January 2, 2020- Holy Father, Pope Francis, has apologized for slapping a woman’s hand as he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s Eve.





During his New Year message to a packed St Peter’s Square, the head of the Roman Catholic Church admitted that he human and also loses his patience sometimes.





He went on to describe his action as a ‘bad example’









"Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb," he told worshipers gathered at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday.





"Every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy against God, who was born of a woman.





“I apologise for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose patience."





The video of the pontiff slapping a woman who grabbed his hand and tried to pull him closer to her went viral on social media.





Watch the video below.



