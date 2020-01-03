Saturday January 4, 2020- Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has rubbished claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta will become prime Minister once his presidential term of 10 years expires in 2022.





Last weekend, Uhuru’s drinking buddy and former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, said the Son of Jomo is not going anywhere even after retiring as Head of State.





But speaking on Friday, Kioni dismissed Murathe‘s remarks saying that knowing the president, he can confirm that he would not be interested in another term.





"I have not talked to the president but I can tell you that he is not a person who would be there for any extra one more minute after his ten tears,"Kioni stated.





The lawmaker further bashed those pushing the president to prolonged stay in power, accusing them of misleading the country and inciting Kenyans.





"Those who want to drag his name to the shame if things that he wants to be there longer than ten years are actually misleading the public, they are inciting," he said.



