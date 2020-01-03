Saturday January 4, 2020 - Political analyst, Edward Kisiang’ani, has warned Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a surprise in 2022 just like Jubilee Secretary General, David Murathe, has said.





According to Kisiang’ani, Murathe’s warning that President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere come 2022 cannot be ignored.





In a tweet on Friday, Kisiang’ani said that Murathe is not just like any other commoner whose word can be taken for granted.





He noted that the politician shares a cordial relationship with President Kenyatta.





He also argued that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is meant to help Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga to remain in control of the country.





“I believe what David Murathe has said about 2022 power-sharing the scheme. 100%.”





“You cannot and should never ignore what Murathe says.”





“He is not a commoner.”





“This unravels the mystery behind the extension of the mandate n time for the BBI team.”





“Now we all know, “he tweeted.





Murathe had dismissed the claim that Uhuru is set to retire in 2022.





He stated that Uhuru can come back as the Prime Minister of this nation after he completes his tenure in office.





