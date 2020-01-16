Thursday January 16, 2020 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngungiri, has said that he is not afraid of being arrested or going to jail if his only crime is backing Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





Addressing the media in Nakuru yesterday, Ngunjiri said that he will not tone down in his push for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that “those favoured" by Uhuru are already campaigning but are not castigated.





“We are ready to pay the price in standing with the DP.”





“They can arrest us but they won’t stop his bid.”





“The BBI meeting in Kisii was Raila Odinga’s campaign using State resources the same way he turned the 2005 referendum into a political party,” said Ngunjiri.

The MP said that by him speaking out, he has brought more benefits to Kenyans than the silence from members of the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party and the Opposition.





"We spoke out on challenges facing coffee, tea and dairy sectors and were termed as defiant.”





“We challenged the National Health Insurance Fund rules and we were told off.”

“In the end, the President did as we demanded.”





“We are now the official opposition but within the ruling party," he said.



