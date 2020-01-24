Saturday, January 25, 2020-

International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that The Hague based court has launched re-opened investigations on him following the 2007-08 post-election violence.





During an interview with NTV on Thursday, Ruto sensationally claimed there was a plot to revive his crimes against humanity's case at The Netherlands court.





He said some cabal of powerful people had instigated the case’s revival to block him from ascending to the presidency.





“You never know what they are cooking. Maybe there will be other cases. They have already arrived at the ICC case and are looking for witnesses so that they can say the case did not end properly,” Ruto said.





"There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC case against me,” Ruto added.





But according to the ICC website, Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s matters at The Hague –based court were closed.





Sources said Ruto was looking for sympathy from the electorate when he made those claims.





“The DP is so desperate about the 2022 presidential election and he made the ICC claim to attract sympathy from the electorate,” said one of the Harambee House officials who requested anonymity.



