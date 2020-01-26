Sunday January 26, 2020 - Kitutu Chache MP, Richard Onyonka, has warned Deputy President William Ruto that he will find himself at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague if he does not stop threatening his critics.





This is after Ruto claimed there were underhand plans to revive his case at The Hague.





According to the DP, the move is being orchestrated by his political tormentors who he alleged were hell-bent on frustrating his 2022 presidential bid.





Speaking yesterday, Onyonka castigated Ruto for allegedly issuing threats to those who are opposed to his 2022 presidential bid, saying all Kenyans have an equal opportunity to vie for the top seat thus no one should threaten others.





He said he will not hesitate to push for the revival of Ruto's case at ICC if the second in command will not watch his words in his subsequent speeches.





"If you will (Ruto) continue issuing threats to us that if we don't vote for you will beat us up, I can assure you will make sure you go back to ICC.”





“We are brave now take it from us, be good to us and let us respect ourselves, we want a country where people love each other and only disagree on principal and policy," he said.





The FORD Kenya MP vouched for the presidential bid of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i whom he said was ripe to lead the country.





Onyonka hailed the CS as a man of integrity, reputation and experience in matters governance hence fit to take on anyone include Ruto in the race to succeed Uhuru.





"We now have our powerful man Matiang'i, Kenyan politics is about strategy and we must also have our son at the table where the government is being formulated.”





“We will be there to negotiate for our place," added the MP.



