Saturday January 18, 2020 - Details of a private meeting held in Nakuru between President Uhuru Kenyatta and a section of Rift Valley leaders, in which Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga allies were locked out, have emerged.





Speaking on condition of anonymity, participants at the meeting revealed Uhuru made it clear that anyone standing in the way of his legacy projects by constantly bickering will find it rough in the coming days regardless of their position.





“He said he will not work with Tangatanga politicians who are roaming the country making noise, and he will go to the grassroots and listen to the problems of the citizens and sell his government agenda,” said a source.





The meeting which was held on Tuesday was preceded by a warning shot after the president kicked out Mwangi Kiunjuri who held the Agriculture docket from his cabinet.





Kiunjuri had become notorious for engaging in politics despite warning from the head of state, accompanying Deputy President William and his Tangatanga brigade at various events where 2022 succession politics took centre stage.





Observers opine that the warning is the latest attempt to tame DP Ruto who has defied the president on numerous occasions by openly engaging in 2022 politics, backed by the Tangatanga outfit of Jubilee.





The participants further revealed that Uhuru tasked them with helping to explain what the BBI is all about and reassure the people that all their interests as well as those of the communities that make up Kenya will be well-taken care of in the BBI.





“The President said the BBI will distribute leadership positions among communities and bring more inclusivity in the government,” confirmed another source.





“Communities will feel part and parcel of the government, and that is what BBI is all about.” added the source.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



