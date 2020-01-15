Wednesday January 15, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to fight corruption with the last fibre of his being.





Speaking in Mombasa during the State of Nation address in which he also made Cabinet changes, the tough-talking President took on leaders who have referred the purge against graft as political persecution of those critical of his regime.





He termed these leaders as leeches who are sucking blood of the hard-working Kenyans, vowing to crash them.





He also vowed never to make any pact with evildoers.





“I will not turn to the right or to the left.”

“I will not soft-pedal or backpedal.”





“I will make no covenants with evildoers or show mercy to those who rig our markets to enrich themselves,” he said.





“We cannot be a country where those who work hard are robbed of their profit by those too lazy to invest and produce.”





“This is why I am and will continue to fight corruption to ensure that the fruits of our labour fill every heart with thanksgiving,” Uhuru stated.



