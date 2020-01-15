Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - Controversial entertainer and business lady, Esther Akoth who is popularly known as Akothee, has warned those criticizing her for sharing raunchy photos on Instagram to brace themselves for a long year.





The mother of five has been on the receiving end from Kenyans after she posted a photo of herself completely naked in bed on Instagram over the weekend.





The self -declared president of single mothers, has now told off her critics and bragged that ‘she cannot have a good body and cover it up with a bui bui’





She also revealed that some people were in her case after she lost her flat tummy when she spent several days in hospital, last year.





She has now hit the gym to get her sexy back and has promised to ‘disturb’ netizens with her bikini and booty pics.





Check out the photo she shared after an intense gym work out session and the caption