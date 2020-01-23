Thursday January 23, 2020 - The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has broken his silence over the revival of Deputy President William Ruto’s Ksh272 million land fraud case.





Speaking yesterday, Kinoti disclosed that his office will treat everyone involved in the case without fear or favour.





He said that he will ensure that justice prevails and that everyone found culpable ends up behind bars.





“I'm investigating the massive plunder of KPC.”

“Anybody who stole from KPC (Kenya Pipeline Company), no matter the period, no matter the trick they used to steal, must return the public property or they will go to jail,” Kinoti stated.





In 2004, the DP was charged with fraud alongside two other people but was later acquitted due to lack of evidence.





In his address, Kinoti disclosed that investigations into the matter were ongoing and that a number of suspects had already been interrogated by the agency.





The DP was linked to a firm, Berke Commercial Agencies, which had reportedly pocketed Ksh96 million from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) over the sale of 4.3 million acres.





Ruto had been sued alongside former President Daniel arap Moi’s private secretary, Joshua Kulei, and former Baringo Central MP, Sammy Mwaita , alongside two other firms for receiving the money between August 6th and September 6th, 2001.





Out of the Kshs 272 million, Ruto is suspected to have bagged Ksh 43 million.



