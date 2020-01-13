Monday January 13, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said that he will continue supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 despite threats from State House and Harambee House operatives.





Speaking in an event in Soy constituency on Sunday, Kuria urged those threatening to lock him permanently to find a new hobby because he was planning to be with Dr William Ruto permanently.





“If my mistake was being a supporter of the Deputy President then they would rather come and take me permanently because I am not leaving his side," Kuria said.

Kuria further said that he will stick by the man from Sugoi whether he wins the 2022 presidential elections or not.





"It is not a must for the DP to win the election, if he goes to the opposition, we will go with him," he said.





The controversial MP also said that 99.99% of Mt Kenya residents will vote for the second in command should he run for the Presidency in 2022.





“We as Mt Kenya electorate will vote Ruto to the last man in 2022,” he stated.



