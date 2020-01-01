Wednesday January 1, 2020 - Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has promised to fight for the rights of the oppressed in 2020.





In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mutua said that one of his New Year resolutions is defending those who are considered weak in the society.





He said that he will be ruthless when it comes to dealing with persons who will be accused of misusing public resources.





He noted that his government has good plans for the people of Kenya and nothing will stop him from achieving his dreams.





“2020 I plan to be RUTHLESS in implementing laws, regulations and getting services rendered to Wananchi properly.”





“I will fight for the rights of the oppressed and ensure greedy people are put in their rightful places,” he said.





On the Presidency, Mutua asked Kenyans not to elect leaders who have failed in their current capacities.



