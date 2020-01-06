Monday January 6, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again shocked Kenyans after saying that his Government will comply with a High Court Order to facilitate the return of lawyer Miguna Miguna on Tuesday.





On Monday, High Court ordered the Interior Ministry and Immigration Department to allow Miguna back into the country using his Kenyan Passport or National Identification Card.





“An order be and is hereby issued, that pending and following the inter-partes hearing of the Application, compelling the Respondents to facilitate entry of the Petitioner into Kenya on January 7, 2020 or any other date appointed by the Petitioner on the basis of his identification through the use of his National Identity Card, or his Kenya Passport in the form and state it was delivered by the Respondents to the High Court Registry pursuant to this Court’s Order,” High Court Justice Weldon Korir ordered.





Immediately the order was issued, Alexander Muteshi, the Director-General of Immigration, sent a statement to newsrooms saying that they will comply with the court order.

“This is to confirm that in compliance with court orders issued on December 14, 2018, the Directorate will facilitate Dr Miguna Miguna’s entry into Kenya,’ reads part of the statement.