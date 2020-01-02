Friday, January 3, 2020- This pretty lady has caused a stir on social media after she shared a video of herself walking around in public completely naked.





The crazy lady went on to tell off those calling her names that she was born naked and she has chosen to walk around in her birthday suit.





Well, 2020 maybe a few days old but it appears it's going to be a year of madness.





It appears there is no limit for these slay queens desperate for social media clout.









Watch the shocking video below.



