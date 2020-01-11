Saturday January 11, 2020

-One of the Deputy President William Ruto’s key lieutenants has revealed how he was beaten by over 18 policemen when he went to Kilimani Police Station to express solidarity with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria who was arrested on Friday over assault offence.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Saturday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, said he was beaten mercilessly by police officers who were under orders from Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.





Itumbi said the men in uniform rained kicks and blows on him forcing him to flee into a nearby thicket.





Itumbi’s beating was also confirmed by netizen Abraham Mutai who said he was beaten senseless by Matiangi’s goons.





“Last night Dennis Itumbi was beaten senseless by police at Kilimani police station. He was crying and wailing. From defending the government to being beaten by the same government,” Mutai tweeted.





Kuria had been arrested for allegedly punching Joyce Wanja, a media commentator, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, during Kiririmbi show on Inooro TV.





The vocal legislator is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.



