Monday January 20, 2020 - Benjamin Washiali, MP for Mumias East, resurfaced yesterday at his Nairobi home a day after he went missing on the night of Friday just hours to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.





Rumours were rife that the lawmaker had been abducted by security agents during a crackdown against Deputy President William Ruto's allies who were planning a parallel rally in Mumias.





Washiali refuted claims that he had been abducted from his rural home in Shitoto village and explained that he had gone into hiding to avoid a police dragnet.





He explained that he heard police sirens approaching his home and that was when he decided to run to a nearby thicket before calling a friend who took him to Kisumu from where he boarded a plane to Nairobi.





"I heard sounds of vehicles approaching my home and when I peeped through the window, I noticed several police officers surrounding my compound.”





"I knew they were after me because of the meeting we had organised in Mumias.”





“I escaped through the backdoor and hid in a thicket behind my home," explained Washiali.





The Tanga Tanga MP revealed that he watched the officers survey his place but since they could not find anybody inside the house, they drove off.





"That is when I called a friend who took me to Kisumu where I spent the rest of the night before I flew to Nairobi the following morning.”





“I want to assure everybody that I am safe from where I am and will be travelling back to Mumias any day from Monday,” he continued.





Washiali's disappearance had sent chills down the spine of the DP's Western Kenya camp with his bodyguard and Personal Assistant telling Shianda Police Post that the legislator was missing in his house.



