Monday January 20, 2020 - Former National Super Alliance (NASA) chief strategist, David Ndii, has once again taken a swipe at ODM leader, Raila Odinga, following his decision to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Raila and President Kenyatta reconciled in 2018 March, a move that left most of their allies in darkness given the secrecy of the process.





And Ndii, who supported Mr. Odinga in 2017, says he should have instead backed Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka.





According to him, Raila has abandoned the quest for electoral justice, which he says was the most important thing to advance.





"Good to know that I fought for Raila to become opposition flag bearer and put myself on the line of fire fighting for our stolen victory only so that he can negotiate Luos turn to eat.”





“Should have listened to the people who said we go with Kalonzo-Musalia," Ndii said.





Since he joined Government, Raila Odinga has been “eating huge chunks of meat” with his fellow Luos forgetting other communities who supported his presidential quest in 2007, 2013 and 2017.





He also took a swipe at those who criticize him every time he bashes Raila





“Our political groupies are fascinating.”





“Raila groupies cheered as we castigated Uhuruto.”





“Same Uhuru has become a statesman, mweupe kama pamba, no NYS, Eurobond or health scandal.”





“I call out Raila for brazen opportunism and they are hurling insults.”





“If shoe fits, you wear it. ”



