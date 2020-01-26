Sunday, January 26, 2020 - A British granny who is madly in love with her 35-year old Egyptian toyboy is planning to marry him.





The 80-year old pensioner by the name, Iris Jones, met Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim on Facebook and they started chatting.





She flew to Egypt last November where she met her toy boy and they hit it off.





The two tried to get married in Cairo after four days together but they couldn't as she didn’t have the right paperwork.





Now, Iris, who has since returned to the UK, is saving up to travel back to Egypt to wed her toyboy despite opposition from her family.





The pensioner insists Mohamed isn’t after her money nor is he seeking a passport to Britain.





She says: “If he’s marrying me for my fortune he’ll be sadly disappointed because I live on a pension. I don’t suffer fools gladly.





"I’m honest and I’m truthful and I told him straight away he couldn’t be a freeloader.





“In Egypt we were quite frivolous, going out to the best restaurants all the time and we split everything 50/50.





"He’s even said he’ll sign a prenup because it’s me he wants – not my house.





“I’ve spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die. I’ve always been a bit of a rebel and he’s just perfect for me.”





