Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that he will be joining former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in popularizing BBI across the country.





This came barely hours after his Tangatanga team also gave up the fight and announced that they will join Raila in Mombasa on Saturday to market BBI.





During his conversation with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Ruto said that he was ready to work with Raila on the BBI process contrary to assertions in the public domain.





"When we started the process many people thought I will not support it.”





“They said when we have Ruto on the other side, we have a contest that will be used for politics in the future.”





"There is a push to try and create camps.”





“I have taken a decision to ensure there are no camps.”





“We don't want to have an 'us vs them' contest even if it means accommodating some things we don't agree with," stated Ruto.





The next BBI rally is slated to take place in Mombasa on Saturday, January 25, 2020.





Raila and his team had previously held BBI rallies in Kisii and Kakamega in which the attendees attacked the DP arguing that he was not fit to occupy the highest office in the land.





In retaliation, Ruto mocked them for attacking him in a meeting that was drumming up support for an all-inclusive Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



