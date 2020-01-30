Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Award-winning Kenyan rapper, Brian Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones, has called out socialite Huddah Monroe for refusing to pick his calls.





The OG, as he calls himself made these revelations in his latest song dubbed Yes Bana featuring Sauti Sol’s Bien.





Khaligraph makes it clear that he’s a faithful guy and doesn’t plan on cheating on his beautiful wife and mother of his daughter, Georgina Muteti.





The hard-hitting rapper has been trying to reach out to Huddah for undisclosed reasons but the socialite has been avoiding him, thinking he’s after her coochie.





In the song Khali raps :





“ Huddah masimu hashiki, anadhani mimi natry kumpiga miti. Mimi nina wife sipendi hizo kiki (Huddah isn’t picking up my calls because she thinks I want to have sex with her? I have a wife and I do not like that those publicity stunts)” Khaligraph raps





He went on to gush about his wife whom he says is sexier than Ugandan socialite Zari and revealed that he has already paid dowry for her.





“Oops nishalipa mahari, dame nishapata wa kumarry mamasita ni chupa shinda Zari. (Opps I have already paid dowry and I found a lady to marry who has a better figure than Zari)”





Watch the video below.



