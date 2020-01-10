Friday January 10, 2019- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he cannot completely rule out working with his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) counterpart Raila Odinga in the future.





In an interview with one of the local dailies , Mudavadi who twice supported Raila for the presidency, says that while he thinks it's now his turn to go for the presidency, he cannot for sure say he will never work with Odinga again.





Mudavadi said he cannot be certain of what the future entails, even as he insisted that he will be on the presidential ballot come 2022.





“As to working together again, I think it's German dramatist Bertolt Brecht who warned against swearing saying ‘never say never’ because never comes before the day is over," Mudavadi.





Earlier Mudavadi had said cannot work with Raila Odinga who he accused him of betraying him in 2018 when he made a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Kenyan DAILY POST