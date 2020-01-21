Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Fearless activist, Boniface Mwangi, blocked a VIP motorcade that was being driven on the wrong side of the road in Nairobi, causing inconvenience to other motorists.





The VIP who was being driven in a Toyota Prado Reg No, GKB 970R, was escorted by three vehicles and heavily built bodyguards, who were causing havoc on the road during the traffic build-up.





The vehicles were being driven on the wrong lane while flashing sirens.





Mwangi refused to clear the way for the VIP, leading to a confrontation with his guards.



The guards pleaded with him to give way but he refused, forcing the VIP’s motor-cade to divert before proceeding with the journey.





“I am not moving. You are driving on the wrong side” defiant Mwangi told the guard who banged his car’s window and pleaded with him to give way.





According to reports, the VIP motorcade belongs to a police boss in Nairobi area.

“ One person, an employee of the taxpayers in a convoy of 4 cars decided to use the wrong side of the road. It’s arrogance, endangering lives and breaking the law. I block anyone on the wrong side, the law is clear on use of sirens, it doesn’t say ‘clearing traffic” EMERGENCY ONLY!’,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter and shared the video.