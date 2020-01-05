Monday January 6, 2020

- Wiper Party Leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed his optimism with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the referendum is in the offing.





In his message, Kalonzo said that he is hopeful that the New Year will bring change into the nation.











He prayed for a hopeful and resilient nation.





The former Vice President also said that this is the year Kenyans are expected to make a bold decision when it comes to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) adding that he is fully behind the report.





"Fellow Kenyans, as we embrace the New Year 2020 and thank the Lord for what it holds for us, we do so with a clear vision of a brave, dynamic and resilient ONE KENYA.”





“A bold year to hold a consensus referendum, drawing a new path to unify our nation. God bless Kenya," he tweeted.





