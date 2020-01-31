Friday, January 31, 2020 - Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu, has for the first time revealed that she aborted the late Steven Kanumba’s pregnancies twice.





In a candid interview on her Wema App, the curvy lass confessed that Kanumba was aware of the first abortion while the second one was done secretly.





Wema, who has struggled to bear children since then, revealed that she procured the abortions because she felt that she was not ready for motherhood then.





She went on to reveal that Kanumba told her that she will never be able to have kids with another man after he learnt that she terminated his pregnancies.





During the emotional interview, Wema said that she is gradually giving up on trying to have kids after several miscarriages.





Sometimes back, the former beauty queen appealed to her fans to stop mocking her over her childlessness.





“If only I was able to have a child I would have given birth a long time ago, but I can’t."





“No, I will not blame God for the situation I am currently in."





“Should I keep telling you people how much I struggle day and night to have a baby of my own, is that what you want?"





“Your reckless comments about why I am unable to have a child are so hurtful."





“I understand time is of the essence but it’s not right to keep rubbing it in."





“I am also human please care to care,” she wrote on social media."



