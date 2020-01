Monday, January 13, 2020 – The hustle is real in the city where the dwellers come up with innovative ways to survive because at the end of the day, bills have to be paid. – The hustle is real in the city where the dwellers come up with innovative ways to survive because at the end of the day, bills have to be paid.





This innovative lady who seems to be a go-getter was spotted fanning motorists stuck in traffic jam in exchange for money.





She moved from car to car and fanned the occupants to give them fresh air and they gave her something small to appreciate her efforts.

Watch video.