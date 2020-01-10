Friday, January 11, 2020 -The proverbial forty days of a cheating wife finally reached after she was caught red handed by her husband having unprotected sex with a mpango wa kando.





The husband, who is said to be a long distance truck driver, laid a trap for his randy wife after suspecting that she was cheating on him.





He pretended that he was out of town for duty and arrived home announced.





When he entered the house and opened the bedroom, he busted his wife and the mpango wa kando who had a wedding ring in bed stark naked.





They were in deep sleep after several rounds of sex and the man’s dick which was not wrapped with a condom was still stuck in the married woman’s private parts.





They smashed raw and to make matters worse, they did it in the married woman’s matrimonial bed.





The husband filmed the video and posted it on social media for the whole world to see.



Watch it here.



