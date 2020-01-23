Thursday, January 23, 2020 - A Kenyan lady has narrated how she lost her job at a 5 Star hotel after she refused to sleep with her boss.





Narrating the story to blogger Edgar Obare, the boss called her to his office at around 6PM claiming that he wanted her to deliver some work reports.





At that time, most of her workmates had left.





After she handed over the reports, the randy boss told her to lock the door.





When she told him that it’s not right to be locked in the same office with the boss, he told her to stop being daft and do what he had ordered her.





When she walked out of his office, the boss told her that he has given her one day to make up her mind and if she refuses to sleep with him, she will lose her job.





The lady was eventually fired after she turned down the boss’ sexual demands.





Read what she posted.