Friday, January 3, 2020 -A Kenyan woman has taken to social media and humiliated her fat husband for being poor in bed.





Using a pseudo account, the woman complained that she is not getting the right dosage of sex which is recommended for married couples.





Apparently, her fat husband is so lazy in bed and to make matters worse, he has a tiny dick.





They cannot even try new sex style since her husband is over-weight.





When her husband comes on top during missionary, his weight and big belly nearly crushes her.





Read what she posted.



