Position: Spa Therapist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The overall scope of Spa Therapist is to ensure clients receive treatments according to the spa`s standard operating procedures and policies.
Responsibilities
  • Perform spa treatments to a high standard
  • The Therapist will ensure that the handover is completed in the guest journey as per the outlined standard, follow up on the treatment experience, expectations and satisfaction, and act on any discrepancies
  • Ensure delivery of special, individual and unique services to all guests in the Spa and Fitness Center
  • To ensure the highest level of comfort and service, and create a genuine, warm and welcoming environment for our guests
  • Be well informed on the retail products and their benefits, confident in dealing with guests’ requests and queries
  • Knowledgeable about retail products related to specific menu treatments and able to make recommendations thereafter
  • Provide proper documentation to the Spa Manager, to ensure that commissions are generated properly and retail sales are accurately tracked
  • Maintain hygiene and cleanliness of treatment rooms
  • Manage levels of professional stock and supplies
  • Refer and abide by the spas standard operational procedures, policies and form manuals
  • Comply with all Kempinski company policies
  • Any other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Spa Manager
Qualifications
  • High School or secondary diploma required
  • Massage certificate
  • Beauty therapy certificate
  • Aromatherapy certificate
  • First Aid and CPR certificate (an advantage)
  • Previous experience in a 5 star/luxury hotel is required
  • Knowledge of herbal therapy, body treatments and facials
  • Knowledge in operating Spa machines and equipments
  • One (2) years’ spa therapy experience in an international standard spa
  • Good communication skills
  • Able to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask
  • Ability to remain calm and composed under pressure
Position: Purchasing Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The overall scope of this role is to coordinate and manage all operations of the Purchasing, Receiving and Storeroom Department. Reporting to the Ass. Purchasing Manger, the incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding the financial integrity and stability of the hotel a minimize any exposure to potential risks. To ensure that all departments of the hotel have adequate supplies to perform their duties. To continuously research and find new and alternative products to improve the operations.
Responsibilities
  • Ensuring all operational needs are met consistently and in a timely manner.
  • Ensuring best products are obtained at the best quality and price available.
  • Ensuring new products are continuously sourced, and hotel is kept up to date with latest trends and products.
  • Actively supporting and implementing Talent Development initiatives as a part of their daily activities.
  • Identifying training talents in their department and throughout the hotels and actively support their career development.
  • Responsible for following and understanding all Kempinski Policies & Procedures.
  • Responsible for behaving in a professional and harmonious manner and following the Kempinski code of conduct.
  • Responsible for maintaining a good relationship with business partners.
  • Responsible for keeping up to date with latest trends and products.
  • Responsible for working together with the Chef in order to obtain the best products and prices available; reviewing market list and offers daily.
  • Responsible for ensuring that competitive bidding is taking place and that business is awarded fairly and ethically.
  • Responsible for monitoring slow moving and dead stock as well as keeping the stock levels in accordance with operational needs.
  • Responsible for ensuring that all deliveries and issues are documented and processed correctly.
  • Responsible for ensuring that communication is taking place with all departments in regard to matters that would in any way affect the operation.
  • Responsible for ensuring that all areas are secure, organized and clean.
  • Responsible for supervising, training and motivating the Purchasing department staff.
  • Responsible for disciplinary actions, evaluations, scheduling, etc.
  • Responsible for performing any additional duties assigned by the Ass. Purchasing Manager and assisting in other areas of Finance as needed.
  • Responsible for communicating with Financial Controller on any discrepancies or other potential problems.
  • Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.
Qualifications
  • Degree/Diploma in Finance/ Accounting/Purchasing/Supply Chain.
  • 2-3 years experience in a similar role
  • Experience in accounting software is a plus
  • Knowledge of the generally accepted accounting principles and local regulations
  • Proficiency in Excel and Word
  • Experience in a similar role and proven track record may be considered in lieu of specialized education.
  • Applies a professional, confidential and ethical approach at all times
  • Works in a safe, prudent and organized manner
  • Ability to handle high volume with attention to detail
Position: Pastry Chef
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Executive Chef, the Pastry Chef’s main function is to plan, organize, control and direct the work of employees responsible for the preparation and presentation of a broad array of cakes, pastries, desserts, petits fours and breads which meet customer expectations.
Responsibilities
  • Supervise all employees in the Pastry/Bakery kitchen
  • Create new pastry and dessert menus for all restaurant outlets and banquets, conduct tastings and presentations with photos and costing
  • Assist the Executive Pastry Chef in establishing culinary standards specific for Pastry/Bakery which meets the need of the target market.
  • Develop and maintain up-dated operations manuals for all food production and Stewarding sections and make recipes and maintain up- dated and accurate costing of all Pastry dishes prepared and sold in the Food and Beverage operation
  • Supervise the Pastry kitchen staff in the preparation and presentation of all food items in accordance with the hotel’s food and beverage standards and standardized menu guidelines
  • Inspect several times daily all food stores and refrigerated areas and suggest, where necessary, correct storage methods to comply with Health & Safety regulations, to avoid spoilage and ensure regular turnover of food items and give completed check lists to the Executive Pastry Chef.
  • Check food preparation, individual costs, quality, quantity inventories and portion control on a daily basis
  • Liaise with the Chief Steward in order to ensure high standards of cleanliness are maintained in all areas of the Pastry/Bakery kitchen, such as machinery and small kitchen equipment
  • Plan the duty rosters on weekly basis.
  • Ensure training needs analysis of the pastry staff is carried out and training programmes are designed and implemented to meet the needs
  • Work with Executive Chef in the preparation and management of the department’s budget
  • Assist in coordinating the preparation of the departmental annual budget
  • Control and monitor departmental costs on an ongoing basis to ensure performance against budget
  • Provide input for probation and formal performance appraisal discussions in line with company guidelines.
  • Comply with all Kempinski company policies.
  • Demonstrate Awareness of OH&S policies and procedures and ensure all procedures are conducted safely and within OH&S guidelines.
  • Be familiar with property safety, first aid and fire and emergency procedures and operate equipment safely and sensibly.
  • Any other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Executive Chef
Qualifications
  • High School or secondary diploma required
  • Gastronomic education certificate or equivalent (apprenticeship/diploma/BA/Bsc)
  • Minimum 4 years kitchen experience
  • Minimum 3 years in a pastry kitchen role, preferably with a 5* Hotel chain
  • International experience preferred
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to identify and delegate tasks effectively.
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills.
  • Knowledgeable of food safety regulations.
  • Computer literacy
  • Good communication skills
  • Ability to work and communicate in a multinational environment:
  • Able to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask
  • Ability to remain calm and composed under pressure
How to apply
Click here to apply. Deadline is on the 28th Of January 2020.
