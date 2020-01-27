Position: Spa Therapist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The overall scope of Spa Therapist is to ensure clients receive treatments according to the spa`s standard operating procedures and policies.
Responsibilities
- Perform
spa treatments to a high standard
- The
Therapist will ensure that the handover is completed in the guest journey
as per the outlined standard, follow up on the treatment experience,
expectations and satisfaction, and act on any discrepancies
- Ensure
delivery of special, individual and unique services to all guests in the
Spa and Fitness Center
- To
ensure the highest level of comfort and service, and create a genuine,
warm and welcoming environment for our guests
- Be
well informed on the retail products and their benefits, confident in
dealing with guests’ requests and queries
- Knowledgeable
about retail products related to specific menu treatments and able to make
recommendations thereafter
- Provide
proper documentation to the Spa Manager, to ensure that commissions are
generated properly and retail sales are accurately tracked
- Maintain
hygiene and cleanliness of treatment rooms
- Manage
levels of professional stock and supplies
- Refer
and abide by the spas standard operational procedures, policies and form
manuals
- Comply
with all Kempinski company policies
- Any
other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Spa
Manager
Qualifications
- High
School or secondary diploma required
- Massage
certificate
- Beauty
therapy certificate
- Aromatherapy
certificate
- First
Aid and CPR certificate (an advantage)
- Previous
experience in a 5 star/luxury hotel is required
- Knowledge
of herbal therapy, body treatments and facials
- Knowledge
in operating Spa machines and equipments
- One
(2) years’ spa therapy experience in an international standard spa
- Good
communication skills
- Able
to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask
- Ability
to remain calm and composed under pressure
How to Apply
Position: Purchasing Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The overall scope of this role is to coordinate and manage all operations of the Purchasing, Receiving and Storeroom Department. Reporting to the Ass. Purchasing Manger, the incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding the financial integrity and stability of the hotel a minimize any exposure to potential risks. To ensure that all departments of the hotel have adequate supplies to perform their duties. To continuously research and find new and alternative products to improve the operations.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring
all operational needs are met consistently and in a timely manner.
- Ensuring
best products are obtained at the best quality and price available.
- Ensuring
new products are continuously sourced, and hotel is kept up to date with
latest trends and products.
- Actively
supporting and implementing Talent Development initiatives as a part of
their daily activities.
- Identifying
training talents in their department and throughout the hotels and
actively support their career development.
- Responsible
for following and understanding all Kempinski Policies & Procedures.
- Responsible
for behaving in a professional and harmonious manner and following the
Kempinski code of conduct.
- Responsible
for maintaining a good relationship with business partners.
- Responsible
for keeping up to date with latest trends and products.
- Responsible
for working together with the Chef in order to obtain the best products
and prices available; reviewing market list and offers daily.
- Responsible
for ensuring that competitive bidding is taking place and that business is
awarded fairly and ethically.
- Responsible
for monitoring slow moving and dead stock as well as keeping the stock
levels in accordance with operational needs.
- Responsible
for ensuring that all deliveries and issues are documented and processed
correctly.
- Responsible
for ensuring that communication is taking place with all departments in
regard to matters that would in any way affect the operation.
- Responsible
for ensuring that all areas are secure, organized and clean.
- Responsible
for supervising, training and motivating the Purchasing department staff.
- Responsible
for disciplinary actions, evaluations, scheduling, etc.
- Responsible
for performing any additional duties assigned by the Ass. Purchasing
Manager and assisting in other areas of Finance as needed.
- Responsible
for communicating with Financial Controller on any discrepancies or other
potential problems.
- Additional
responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs
of the business and of the hotel.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
in Finance/ Accounting/Purchasing/Supply Chain.
- 2-3
years experience in a similar role
- Experience
in accounting software is a plus
- Knowledge
of the generally accepted accounting principles and local regulations
- Proficiency
in Excel and Word
- Experience
in a similar role and proven track record may be considered in lieu of
specialized education.
- Applies
a professional, confidential and ethical approach at all times
- Works
in a safe, prudent and organized manner
- Ability
to handle high volume with attention to detail
How to Apply
Position: Pastry Chef
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Executive Chef, the Pastry Chef’s main function is to plan, organize, control and direct the work of employees responsible for the preparation and presentation of a broad array of cakes, pastries, desserts, petits fours and breads which meet customer expectations.
Responsibilities
- Supervise
all employees in the Pastry/Bakery kitchen
- Create
new pastry and dessert menus for all restaurant outlets and banquets,
conduct tastings and presentations with photos and costing
- Assist
the Executive Pastry Chef in establishing culinary standards specific for
Pastry/Bakery which meets the need of the target market.
- Develop
and maintain up-dated operations manuals for all food production and
Stewarding sections and make recipes and maintain up- dated and accurate
costing of all Pastry dishes prepared and sold in the Food and Beverage
operation
- Supervise
the Pastry kitchen staff in the preparation and presentation of all food
items in accordance with the hotel’s food and beverage standards and
standardized menu guidelines
- Inspect
several times daily all food stores and refrigerated areas and suggest,
where necessary, correct storage methods to comply with Health &
Safety regulations, to avoid spoilage and ensure regular turnover of food
items and give completed check lists to the Executive Pastry Chef.
- Check
food preparation, individual costs, quality, quantity inventories and
portion control on a daily basis
- Liaise
with the Chief Steward in order to ensure high standards of cleanliness
are maintained in all areas of the Pastry/Bakery kitchen, such as
machinery and small kitchen equipment
- Plan
the duty rosters on weekly basis.
- Ensure
training needs analysis of the pastry staff is carried out and training
programmes are designed and implemented to meet the needs
- Work
with Executive Chef in the preparation and management of the department’s
budget
- Assist
in coordinating the preparation of the departmental annual budget
- Control
and monitor departmental costs on an ongoing basis to ensure performance
against budget
- Provide
input for probation and formal performance appraisal discussions in line
with company guidelines.
- Comply
with all Kempinski company policies.
- Demonstrate
Awareness of OH&S policies and procedures and ensure all procedures
are conducted safely and within OH&S guidelines.
- Be
familiar with property safety, first aid and fire and emergency procedures
and operate equipment safely and sensibly.
- Any
other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Executive
Chef
Qualifications
- High
School or secondary diploma required
- Gastronomic
education certificate or equivalent (apprenticeship/diploma/BA/Bsc)
- Minimum
4 years kitchen experience
- Minimum
3 years in a pastry kitchen role, preferably with a 5* Hotel chain
- International
experience preferred
- Excellent
written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability
to identify and delegate tasks effectively.
- Excellent
organizational and time management skills.
- Knowledgeable
of food safety regulations.
- Computer
literacy
- Good
communication skills
- Ability
to work and communicate in a multinational environment:
- Able
to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask
- Ability
to remain calm and composed under pressure
How to apply
Click here to apply. Deadline is on the 28th Of January 2020.
