Position:

Spa Therapist





Location: Nairobi

Job description

The overall scope of Spa Therapist is to ensure clients receive treatments according to the spa`s standard operating procedures and policies.

Responsibilities

Perform spa treatments to a high standard

The Therapist will ensure that the handover is completed in the guest journey as per the outlined standard, follow up on the treatment experience, expectations and satisfaction, and act on any discrepancies

Ensure delivery of special, individual and unique services to all guests in the Spa and Fitness Center

To ensure the highest level of comfort and service, and create a genuine, warm and welcoming environment for our guests

Be well informed on the retail products and their benefits, confident in dealing with guests’ requests and queries

Knowledgeable about retail products related to specific menu treatments and able to make recommendations thereafter

Provide proper documentation to the Spa Manager, to ensure that commissions are generated properly and retail sales are accurately tracked

Maintain hygiene and cleanliness of treatment rooms

Manage levels of professional stock and supplies

Refer and abide by the spas standard operational procedures, policies and form manuals

Comply with all Kempinski company policies

Any other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Spa Manager

Qualifications

High School or secondary diploma required

Massage certificate

Beauty therapy certificate

Aromatherapy certificate

First Aid and CPR certificate (an advantage)

Previous experience in a 5 star/luxury hotel is required

Knowledge of herbal therapy, body treatments and facials

Knowledge in operating Spa machines and equipments

One (2) years’ spa therapy experience in an international standard spa

Good communication skills

Able to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask

Ability to remain calm and composed under pressure

How to Apply





Position: Purchasing Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The overall scope of this role is to coordinate and manage all operations of the Purchasing, Receiving and Storeroom Department. Reporting to the Ass. Purchasing Manger, the incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding the financial integrity and stability of the hotel a minimize any exposure to potential risks. To ensure that all departments of the hotel have adequate supplies to perform their duties. To continuously research and find new and alternative products to improve the operations.

Responsibilities

Ensuring all operational needs are met consistently and in a timely manner.

Ensuring best products are obtained at the best quality and price available.

Ensuring new products are continuously sourced, and hotel is kept up to date with latest trends and products.

Actively supporting and implementing Talent Development initiatives as a part of their daily activities.

Identifying training talents in their department and throughout the hotels and actively support their career development.

Responsible for following and understanding all Kempinski Policies & Procedures.

Responsible for behaving in a professional and harmonious manner and following the Kempinski code of conduct.

Responsible for maintaining a good relationship with business partners.

Responsible for keeping up to date with latest trends and products.

Responsible for working together with the Chef in order to obtain the best products and prices available; reviewing market list and offers daily.

Responsible for ensuring that competitive bidding is taking place and that business is awarded fairly and ethically.

Responsible for monitoring slow moving and dead stock as well as keeping the stock levels in accordance with operational needs.

Responsible for ensuring that all deliveries and issues are documented and processed correctly.

Responsible for ensuring that communication is taking place with all departments in regard to matters that would in any way affect the operation.

Responsible for ensuring that all areas are secure, organized and clean.

Responsible for supervising, training and motivating the Purchasing department staff.

Responsible for disciplinary actions, evaluations, scheduling, etc.

Responsible for performing any additional duties assigned by the Ass. Purchasing Manager and assisting in other areas of Finance as needed.

Responsible for communicating with Financial Controller on any discrepancies or other potential problems.

Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Finance/ Accounting/Purchasing/Supply Chain.

2-3 years experience in a similar role

Experience in accounting software is a plus

Knowledge of the generally accepted accounting principles and local regulations

Proficiency in Excel and Word

Experience in a similar role and proven track record may be considered in lieu of specialized education.

Applies a professional, confidential and ethical approach at all times

Works in a safe, prudent and organized manner

Ability to handle high volume with attention to detail

How to Apply





Position: Pastry Chef

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Executive Chef, the Pastry Chef’s main function is to plan, organize, control and direct the work of employees responsible for the preparation and presentation of a broad array of cakes, pastries, desserts, petits fours and breads which meet customer expectations.

Responsibilities

Supervise all employees in the Pastry/Bakery kitchen

Create new pastry and dessert menus for all restaurant outlets and banquets, conduct tastings and presentations with photos and costing

Assist the Executive Pastry Chef in establishing culinary standards specific for Pastry/Bakery which meets the need of the target market.

Develop and maintain up-dated operations manuals for all food production and Stewarding sections and make recipes and maintain up- dated and accurate costing of all Pastry dishes prepared and sold in the Food and Beverage operation

Supervise the Pastry kitchen staff in the preparation and presentation of all food items in accordance with the hotel’s food and beverage standards and standardized menu guidelines

Inspect several times daily all food stores and refrigerated areas and suggest, where necessary, correct storage methods to comply with Health & Safety regulations, to avoid spoilage and ensure regular turnover of food items and give completed check lists to the Executive Pastry Chef.

Check food preparation, individual costs, quality, quantity inventories and portion control on a daily basis

Liaise with the Chief Steward in order to ensure high standards of cleanliness are maintained in all areas of the Pastry/Bakery kitchen, such as machinery and small kitchen equipment

Plan the duty rosters on weekly basis.

Ensure training needs analysis of the pastry staff is carried out and training programmes are designed and implemented to meet the needs

Work with Executive Chef in the preparation and management of the department’s budget

Assist in coordinating the preparation of the departmental annual budget

Control and monitor departmental costs on an ongoing basis to ensure performance against budget

Provide input for probation and formal performance appraisal discussions in line with company guidelines.

Comply with all Kempinski company policies.

Demonstrate Awareness of OH&S policies and procedures and ensure all procedures are conducted safely and within OH&S guidelines.

Be familiar with property safety, first aid and fire and emergency procedures and operate equipment safely and sensibly.

Any other duties that may be delegated by the management through the Executive Chef

Qualifications

High School or secondary diploma required

Gastronomic education certificate or equivalent (apprenticeship/diploma/BA/Bsc)

Minimum 4 years kitchen experience

Minimum 3 years in a pastry kitchen role, preferably with a 5* Hotel chain

International experience preferred

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to identify and delegate tasks effectively.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Knowledgeable of food safety regulations.

Computer literacy

Good communication skills

Ability to work and communicate in a multinational environment:

Able to work in a fast paced environment and can multitask

Ability to remain calm and composed under pressure

How to apply