Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, has warned leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto against organizing parallel rallies aimed at popularizing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





This is after Tanga Tanga team announced that they will be organizing their own BBI rallies going forward and want nothing to do with those organized by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader, Raila Odinga.





The first Tanga Tanga BBI rally that will be held in Nakuru County on February 8.





“We were surprised when we saw the Tanga Tanga team announcing that their rally will take place in Nakuru on February 8 when we had scheduled the BBI meeting in the same county after consulting the President and former PM.”





“We will be there (Nakuru) on February 23 and we are warning the Tanga Tanga wing not to interfere with our meetings.”





“We will also not interfere with theirs,” Tolgos stated.





Tolgos is in charge of organizing BBi rallies in the Rift Valley, a mandate he was given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Tolgos further added that Ruto allies should respect the rallies that were being organised by the allies of Uhuru and Raila.





“The Tanga Tanga team had initially rubbished the BBI process, claiming it was meant to create positions.”





“They have now realised that Kenyans are fully behind the process and they want to join.”

“We now want them to respect us and respect our meetings,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



