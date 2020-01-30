Thursday, January 30, 2020

-Hillton hotel, which is one of the most lavish hotels in Kenya, is on the spot for mistreating clients.





According to information shared on social media, the management has instructed the guards manning the entrance to lock out those clients who drive low budget cars.





A Kenyan who had gone to the hotel driving a cheap car was mistreated at the entrance and denied access.





Initially, the guards thought that he is a taxi driver who had come to drop a client but when he said that he a visiting client, they looked at his cheap car and denied him access.





Renowned journalist and political analyst David Makali confirmed that only expensive cars are allowed to access the lavish hotel and termed the act as stupidity.





Check out the tweet.

Most likely he told you there is no parking and advised you to go park at KICC. Hilton parking is only for limousines and sleek cars. Those are not vestiges of colonialism. It is stupidity. https://t.co/i09VQ8BXHs January 30, 2020