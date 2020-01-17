Friday, January 17, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is in hot soup after he shot and injured a DJ at the up-market B Club in Nairobi.





The DJ identified as Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve, a resident DJ at the popular club, is fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed to after the shooting.





The rowdy MP shot him on the neck after they got into an argument on Friday morning at around 7AM.

According to well places sources, Babu Owino and the victim are close friends.



After the shooting, the DJ was rushed to Nairobi hospital where he was operated on and a bullet that had been lodged in his neck removed.



Doctors say DJ Evolve is in critical condition but stable.



Owino was arrested at the hospital by detectives on Friday morning where he was waiting for the DJ to be attended to and taken to Kilimani Police Station where he is currently being held up.



Here are photos of the young DJ who was shot by the controversial MP.



















