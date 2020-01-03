Fear of commitment



Some women have a fear of commitment so they only get involved in relationships they know can never become serious and because bad boys never commit they are the best option for them because they are assured of no attachment.



Physical superiority



Most women are attracted to physically built men and unfortunately most of them happen to be bad boys.



Nice guys are boring



Some women have the tendency that nice guys are boring and they are not as exciting as bad boys and since most of them want thrills and excitement they end up dating bad boys.





Bad guys do not suck up



Bad boys do not have the character of sucking up and apologizing continuously. Bad boys apologize once about a wrong and move on to the next thing, well, mostly. Good guys, on the other hand, tend to dwell on situations even after the woman has forgiven them and moved on. This can be frustrating at times.



Bad boys are authoritative



Bad boys always speak with authority even when they are wrong. A good man will be unsure of himself and often afraid of failing or coming out wrong.

Women love when a man is decisive and stands by his decisions even if it is wrong and they don't agree with it.





Women never learn a lesson



Women can be hurt over and over again but will continue dating the same type of guy with hopes of finding the right person but always end up dating the same characters over and over again.



Self-esteem issues



Women with confidence issues tend to date men who don't treat them well because they don't feel they deserve to be treated better. However, the conversation has been changing and many women have been learning how to speak up on what they want and don't want as well as what they deserve.



The “I Can Fix him” syndrome



Many a times, women feel the need to fix men who have a broken personality. Bad boys tend to have a sort of tortured edge to them that attracts women. Whereas good guys don’t need fixing, which is why most women aren’t attracted to them.



