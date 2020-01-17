Friday, January 17, 2020 - A young man lost his life in Nairobi’s Majengo area after he was shot by a trigger happy cop.





The middle aged man identified as Hemedi, confronted the cop when he saw him harassing another young man and told him to follow the law.





Instead of following the law, the merciless cop cocked his gun and shot dead the young man as the public watched.





According to area residents, Hemedi used to run a skating club in Majengo, where he taught the youth how to skate.





A video shared online shows the young man writhing in pain on the ground after the rogue cop identified as Chirchir shot him.





His colleagues shot in the air to disperse the crowd after Chirchir executed the young man in broad-daylight.





Watch video.