0 , ,
A+ A-
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Meet Dorcas Matingi, who is popularly known as Ka-Star, a presenter at Mwatu FM.

 Apart from her sweet voice, she has been blessed with voluptuous hips and a big booty  that drives Kamba men crazy.

 Even when she is seated, her big booty keeps popping out because it can’t fit in a normal chair.
See some of her pics and feel free to comment on what you see.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

 
Top