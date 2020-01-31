Friday January 31, 2020 - As the Senate session to impeach outgoing Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu ensued, one allegation against him stood out, attracting ridicule from a number of senators.





According to reports, Waititu was accused of grabbing land from a widow, since identified as Cecilia Mbugua, and gave it to his 'woman'.





Kimabu MCAs accused Waititu of the illicit transfer of a parcel of land, 0.135 hectares in January 2018 to one Esther Wamuyu Nyatu, who the ward reps alleged was Waititu's wife.





An investigation in Thika Town by the ombudsman revealed that Cecilia had been threatened and coerced into transferring her land to Esther.





The investigation by the ombudsman further revealed that there was not a single trail of bank slips or land sale agreements that had been drawn as proof of how Esther Nyatu came into possession of the two plots.





When interrogated by the commission, Waititu conceded to having facilitated the transaction.





"Our investigators interviewed a number of county land officials who participated in the transfer of the plots.”





“The officers indicated that Esther Nyatu's details, including copies of ID, KRA pin and passport photograph were given to them by the governor and that the transfer of the properties to her name was directed by the governor," Commission on Administrative Justice chairperson Florence Kajuju said.







Surprisingly, Cecilia Mbugua did not rejoice even after winning the case against Waititu, she asked Kajuju to keep the file on the land case open.





Despite getting her land back, it is reported that the widow seemed certain that more people would go after her Ksh100 million plots, which are located at the heart of Kiambu Town.





"I am not willing to ask for compensation at the moment.”





“I still live in Kiambu County and I just want to live in peace.”





“I do not want any more problems in the future," Cecilia stated.





"But I would like to ask the commission to keep my file open in case I find more challenges along the way," she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







