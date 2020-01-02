Thursday January 2, 2020-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is currently mourning the demise of one of his immediate family member.





In a tweet on Thursday, Miguna, who is currently in exile in Canada, announced that he had lost one of his family members.





Taking to his social media platforms, Miguna disclosed that he had lost his father in-law, Benson Omolo Awange, at around 12:30 a.m. in Migori town.





While consoling with other family members, Miguna added that his father-in-law's death was sudden.





“My heartfelt condolences to my mother in law, wife, Jane, and Eunice, Ochieng', Gwayo, Judy and Awuor. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Miguna's father-in-law passed on at a time the lawyer was planning to make his return to the country.





The lawyer had announced that he will land in the country on January 7, 2020 aboard a Lufthansa flight.





President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial service of Nairobi's first mayor, Charles Rubia in Muranga on Monday said the loudmouthed lawyer is free to return in the country since he is protected by the Constitution.



