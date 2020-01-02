Thursday January 2, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto was conspicuously missing from the burial of second liberation hero, Charles Rubia, in Kandara, Muranga County on Monday.





President Uhuru Kenyatta led thousands of mourners in sending off Rubia, who was also one time Nairobi Mayor.





It has now emerged that Ruto missed the burial because he realised that he may antagonise the president due to his huge popularity in the region perceived to the President’s political bedroom.





“He skipped the burial because he sensed that Muranga people may cheer him more than the president and this may antagonise the Head of State,” one of his adviser stated.





Ruto is understood to command substantial following in Murangá against the backdrop of his perceived woes at the top level ahead of the 2022 succession, with the populous Mt Kenya region split right through the middle.





The DP currently controls Muranga, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi and Nyahururu counties.





He is yet to control Kiambu and Meru counties but before the end of the year, Ruto will have a cult following in these vote rich regions.



