Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - This video showing long serving Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, giving ‘brown envelopes’ to elderly citizens, who kneel before him to receive the handouts, has left tongues wagging.





In the video, the 74 year old, who was dressed in jungle green attire, is seen dishing out the handouts while seated by the roadside.





The video was shared on twitter by Kiiza Besigye, who was once Museveni’s doctor turned political nemesis.





He wrote:





“ This is what our people have been reduced to; kneeling down before Ssabagabe (King of Kings) in line to get a small handout in a brown envelope,”





Watch the video below.