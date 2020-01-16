Wednesday, January 16, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly reacted to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday where he axed Mwangi Kiunjuri as the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.





During the reshuffle that caught the DP unaware, Uhuru sacked Kiunjuri and replaced him with loud-mouthed Peter Munya who was the Trade CS.





But Ruto, through his close lieutenants, reacted to Uhuru’s reshuffle accusing the Head of State of applying double standards in the sacking of Mwangi Kiunjuri.





“In the future, we would not like to see him apply double standards.”





“If CSs are being fired because of being involved in politics, then his axe should fall on everybody,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei a close lieutenant of Ruto said on Thursday.





Cherargei said if Uhuru was serious, he should have sacked other CSs who are active in politics like Peter Munya, Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, and Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa.





“An individual like Mwangi is being fired and it is being alleged that he is involved in politics yet there are three CSs who have been in politics,” Cherargei said.



