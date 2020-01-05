Sunday January 4, 2020 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has asked former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, to organise Isikuti dancers to welcome him at JKIA.





The combative lawyer stated that he will land in the country on Tuesday and that a major showdown is expected given the government's firm stand on his return.





“The lawyer 'assigned' the former Kakamega senator an entertainment role during his return,” stated one of the organisers of Miguna’s return.





Miguna further asked the Jubilee politician to prepare himself psychologically to exhibit his "marvelous footwork".





The self-declared general of National Resistance Movement (NRM) was replying to Khalwale's request for a breakfast meeting after his return.





"Ha. When are u coming to Kenya? I would cherish a breakfast meeting with you at the same ka-place we met on the morning after the night the dreaded Flying Squad almost sent me to the other world,” Khalwale posted.





In a rare candid response, Miguna wondered how Khalwale would not know his return date which is even known by "three-year olds and chickens in Kenya."





"The bull fighter: Even three-year-olds and chickens in Kenya know that the 5-Star decorated general Miguna Miguna will land at the JKIA on January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm.”





“Organise the Isikuti dancers and exhibit your marvellous footwork. We must liberate Kenya," Miguna said.



