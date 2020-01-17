Friday, January 17, 2020 – B Club’s resident deejay is fighting for his life in hospital after controversial Embakasi East MP Babu Owino shot him.





Owino confronted the DJ who is popularly known as Dj Evolve and shot him in the neck after an argument in the wee hours of Friday morning.





The Director of Criminal Investigations has said that the rogue lawmaker will be charged with attempted murder.





Although the bullet has been removed from the deejay’s neck, he is still in a critical condition.





Here is a photo of DJ Evolve fighting for his life in hospital.