Monday January 6, 2020 – The US Africa Command has released the number of people who died when Al Shabaab militants attacked Camp Simba in Lamu County on Sunday.





In a statement on Sunday evening, the command which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, revealed that a US service member and two civilian contractors working for the Defense Department were killed in the attack carried out by the Somali based militants.





Two other American soldiers were wounded and were airlifted to US for specialised treatment.





The US African command also said that the US uses Camp Simba for missions such as providing training to African allies, responding to crises and protecting US interests in the region.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today," US Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, US Africa Command, said in a statement.





"As we honor their sacrifice, let's also harden our resolve.”





“Alongside our African and international partners, we will pursue those responsible for this attack and al-Shabaab who seeks to harm Americans and U.S. interests.”





“We remain committed to preventing Al Shabaab from maintaining a safe haven to plan deadly attacks against the U.S. homeland, East African and international partners,” he added.



